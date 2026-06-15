VESSEL REVIEW | Soya – Japan Coast Guard's new large patrol vessel boasts icebreaking capability

The Japan Coast Guard recently placed a new large patrol vessel into service.

Soya (そうや) was built by Japan Marine United (JMU) as a replacement for a slightly smaller and similarly named vessel that had been operated by the coast guard since 1978.

The newer Soya has an LOA of 92.4 metres (303 feet), a beam of 16.4 metres (53.8 feet), a gross tonnage of 4,200, and icebreaking capability. Her dimensions make her the largest icebreaking patrol vessel currently in active service with the Japan Coast Guard.