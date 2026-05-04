VESSEL REVIEW | Scharhorn – Large emergency response vessel delivered to German Federal Coast Guard
German shipbuilder Abeking and Rasmussen has handed over a new emergency response vessel to the German Federal Coast Guard (Küstenwache).
Named after an island just off Hamburg, Scharhörn has a length of 95 metres (310 feet), a beam of 20 metres (70 feet), a maximum draught of 6.1 metres (20 feet), and space for 16 crewmembers and up to 34 additional personnel such as firefighters. Two Bergen B36:45L6AG LNG-fuelled engines that each produce 6,000 kW (8,000 hp) drive azimuthing propellers connected to Danfoss Editron motors to deliver speeds in excess of 15 knots and a significant bollard pull of 145 tonnes.
The vessel’s hull was built by Western Baltija Shipbuilding in Lithuania and was later transported to Abeking and Rasmussen’s facilities in Lemwerder for final outfitting.
Large dimensions ideal for multi-role use
Scharhörn has since replaced an older and slightly smaller similarly named vessel that had been in the Küstenwache fleet for more than 40 years. Two other vessels from the same series will be handed over to the Küstenwache.
The newer vessel’s main area of operations will encompass the German Bight while her duties include maintenance of aids to navigation, maritime law enforcement, pollution response, firefighting, deployment of hydroacoustic sensors, and search and rescue.
The vessel has been outfitted with extensive towing equipment in order to successfully execute emergency towing missions. The main tow winch carries a 1,000-metre tow wire with a diameter of 64 mm.
Broad range of emergency response equipment and safety features
In addition, emergency grapnel equipment will enable the vessel to keep floating objects or disabled vessels from drifting in case the main towline cannot be used.
A helicopter deck (absent from the earlier Scharhörn) is fitted on the bow while a winch system is located at the stern. This arrangement will enable a swift and safe boarding of specialised task forces while the vessel is underway.
Tanks with a combined volume of 1,000 cubic metres (200,000 gallons) will be used to store recovered oil and other chemical pollutants. An onboard laboratory will enable technicians to better analyse collected pollutant samples.
For firefighting, the vessel relies on five monitors fed by dedicated tanks that contain seawater. Large filters clean the collected seawater before it is pumped to the monitors.
The vessel is also fitted with a water curtain system that will provide additional protection during firefighting. The citadel is protected using positive pressure to enable operation in areas where toxic gases are present. Lastly, the vessel boasts a container cargo space with explosion-proof features.