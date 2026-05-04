VESSEL REVIEW | Scharhorn – Large emergency response vessel delivered to German Federal Coast Guard

German shipbuilder Abeking and Rasmussen has handed over a new emergency response vessel to the German Federal Coast Guard (Küstenwache).

Named after an island just off Hamburg, Scharhörn has a length of 95 metres (310 feet), a beam of 20 metres (70 feet), a maximum draught of 6.1 metres (20 feet), and space for 16 crewmembers and up to 34 additional personnel such as firefighters. Two Bergen B36:45L6AG LNG-fuelled engines that each produce 6,000 kW (8,000 hp) drive azimuthing propellers connected to Danfoss Editron motors to deliver speeds in excess of 15 knots and a significant bollard pull of 145 tonnes.

The vessel’s hull was built by Western Baltija Shipbuilding in Lithuania and was later transported to Abeking and Rasmussen’s facilities in Lemwerder for final outfitting.