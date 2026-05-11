VESSEL REVIEW | New multi-role interceptors for Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard

Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark Boats recently delivered and commissioned the first eight of 22 high-speed interceptor vessels for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard.

The remaining 14 vessels are currently in production at Metal Shark’s production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana, and are scheduled for phased delivery.

Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark Boats’ Senior Vice President of International Business Development, said that the new JDF Coast Guard interceptors will perform a range of missions including coastal patrols, counter-illicit trafficking enforcement, search and rescue, and border monitoring.