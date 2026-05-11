VESSEL REVIEW | New multi-role interceptors for Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard
Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark Boats recently delivered and commissioned the first eight of 22 high-speed interceptor vessels for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard.
The remaining 14 vessels are currently in production at Metal Shark’s production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana, and are scheduled for phased delivery.
Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark Boats’ Senior Vice President of International Business Development, said that the new JDF Coast Guard interceptors will perform a range of missions including coastal patrols, counter-illicit trafficking enforcement, search and rescue, and border monitoring.
Compact but built to withstand extreme offshore conditions
The 36-foot (11-metre) interceptors have been purpose-built for high-tempo operations in the Caribbean environment. Each vessel features an advanced stepped vee ventilated tunnel running surface by Michael Peters Yacht Design, which Metal Shark said can deliver exceptional speed, efficiency, and handling in offshore conditions while ensuring durability even with lower maintenance requirements.
For the design of each boat, Metal Shark combined an advanced high performance running surface with a stout welded-aluminum hull and crew-friendly layout, making it ideal for law enforcement and enabling it to deliver a soft and smooth ride even in heavy seas.
Fitted with safety features suitable for heavy duty use
Each boat features an expansive non-skid cockpit, a large console, an integrated welded aluminium top, grab handles, low-level LED pathway lighting to aid in night missions, and a dive door to facilitate access to and from the water.
The helm has been designed to accommodate large multi-function displays, which are situated within direct view of the coxswain. All controls are placed within easy reach, reducing the effort required to control the vessel and ultimately lessening the risk of an accident.
The boats themselves are also light and compact enough to be transported via trailer, thus enhancing their flexibility in deployment.
Powered by triple 300hp (200kW) Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines, each vessel can achieve speeds in excess of 55 knots.
The boats are outfitted with a full suite of mission systems including Furuno navigation and radar packages, Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging cameras, and Ullman shock-mitigating seating to enhance crew safety and endurance during extended operations.
The contract between the JDF and Metal Shark, established in 2023, includes vessel delivery as well as comprehensive operator and maintenance training for JDF personnel.