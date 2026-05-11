A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptor
A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptorMetal Shark Boats
Coast Guard

VESSEL REVIEW | New multi-role interceptors for Jamaican Defence Force Coast Guard

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Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark Boats recently delivered and commissioned the first eight of 22 high-speed interceptor vessels for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard.

The remaining 14 vessels are currently in production at Metal Shark’s production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana, and are scheduled for phased delivery.

Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark Boats’ Senior Vice President of International Business Development, said that the new JDF Coast Guard interceptors will perform a range of missions including coastal patrols, counter-illicit trafficking enforcement, search and rescue, and border monitoring.

Compact but built to withstand extreme offshore conditions

A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptor
A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptorMetal Shark Boats

The 36-foot (11-metre) interceptors have been purpose-built for high-tempo operations in the Caribbean environment. Each vessel features an advanced stepped vee ventilated tunnel running surface by Michael Peters Yacht Design, which Metal Shark said can deliver exceptional speed, efficiency, and handling in offshore conditions while ensuring durability even with lower maintenance requirements.

For the design of each boat, Metal Shark combined an advanced high performance running surface with a stout welded-aluminum hull and crew-friendly layout, making it ideal for law enforcement and enabling it to deliver a soft and smooth ride even in heavy seas.

Fitted with safety features suitable for heavy duty use

A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptor being transported via trailer
Interceptor being transported via trailerMetal Shark Boats

Each boat features an expansive non-skid cockpit, a large console, an integrated welded aluminium top, grab handles, low-level LED pathway lighting to aid in night missions, and a dive door to facilitate access to and from the water.

The helm has been designed to accommodate large multi-function displays, which are situated within direct view of the coxswain. All controls are placed within easy reach, reducing the effort required to control the vessel and ultimately lessening the risk of an accident.

The boats themselves are also light and compact enough to be transported via trailer, thus enhancing their flexibility in deployment.

Powered by triple 300hp (200kW) Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines, each vessel can achieve speeds in excess of 55 knots.

The boats are outfitted with a full suite of mission systems including Furuno navigation and radar packages, Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging cameras, and Ullman shock-mitigating seating to enhance crew safety and endurance during extended operations.

The contract between the JDF and Metal Shark, established in 2023, includes vessel delivery as well as comprehensive operator and maintenance training for JDF personnel.

A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptor
A Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard 36-foot interceptorMetal Shark Boats
36-foot Interceptors
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Patrol boat
Flag: Jamaica
Owner: Jamaica Defence Force
Operator: Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard
Designer: Metal Shark Boats, USA; Michael Peters Yacht Design, USA
Builder: Metal Shark Boats, USA
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 36 feet (11 metres)
Main engines: 3 x Yamaha outboards, each 300 hp (220 kW)
Maximum speed: 55 knots
Radar: Furuno
Cameras: Teledyne FLIR
Seating: Ullman Dynamics
External lighting: LED
Operational area: Jamaica
North America
Louisiana
Metal Shark Boats
Jamaica
Jamaica Defence Force
Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard
United States
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