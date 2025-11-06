VESSEL REVIEW | LS 620 – Hellenic Coast Guard places new class of five fast patrol boats into service

The Hellenic Coast Guard recently commissioned five new fast patrol boats into service.

The patrol boats were built by Marine Alutech of Finland to Greek specifications. In particular, the vessels needed to be tailored for operation in Greece’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) waters.

LS 620 (ΛΣ 620) and her four sisters were delivered in fulfilment of a €17 million (US$20 million) contract. If the coast guard exercises options for five additional vessels, the contract will have a total value of €34 million (US$40 million).