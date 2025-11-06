VESSEL REVIEW | LS 620 – Hellenic Coast Guard places new class of five fast patrol boats into service
The Hellenic Coast Guard recently commissioned five new fast patrol boats into service.
The patrol boats were built by Marine Alutech of Finland to Greek specifications. In particular, the vessels needed to be tailored for operation in Greece’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) waters.
LS 620 (ΛΣ 620) and her four sisters were delivered in fulfilment of a €17 million (US$20 million) contract. If the coast guard exercises options for five additional vessels, the contract will have a total value of €34 million (US$40 million).
Long endurance coupled with protective features for the crew
Each patrol boat has all-aluminium construction, a length of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a beam of 5.1 metres (17 feet), and a draught of only 0.8 metre (2.6 feet) to enable operation in shallow nearshore or coastal waters. The propulsion system will deliver a top speed of 50 knots, a service speed of just over 32 knots, and a range of 360 nautical miles.
Each boat also features ballistic protection panels around the superstructure and a remote weapon station that can mount either a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun.
The electronics meanwhile include a radar; a day/night surveillance camera; VHF, MF/HF, and FM/AM radios; and satellite communications equipment.
The wheelhouse itself has reverse-angled windscreens to help reduce glare when seen from the helm station. These also enable the crew to minimise dependence on wipers when navigating in inclement weather or heavy seas.
Layout allowing for ease of movement
The boats’ decks have been laid out to permit boarding, disembarkation, and transfers to other vessels via the bow or the stern, hence the placement of handrails that do not cover the entire length of the hull. Wrap-around fendering meanwhile helps minimise the risk of impact damage to the boats' hulls when manoeuvring alongside other vessels.
Each boat will have a crew of six and will be able to accommodate up to 40 additional personnel. Space is also available for search and rescue equipment. Rescues of people from the water can be done from the stern or from the sides with the aid of slings and rescue nets.
Multi-role platforms to serve outlying regions
The coast guard said the combination of speed, operational range and equipment makes the new patrol boats ideal for surveillance, deterring illegal activities, and saving lives at sea, even in difficult weather conditions.
Other missions to be undertaken by the new boats will include environmental protection, humanitarian assistance, and maritime border control in Greek EEZ waters as well as those of neighbouring European countries.
Three of the five vessels have already been allocated to the port authorities of Tinos, Samos and Kos, while the other two will be allocated to the port authorities of Chios and Heraklion.
The coast guard said the deployment of the boats will substantially strengthen its operational presence in areas of particular geographical and strategic importance such as the Eastern Aegean Sea, Crete, and the Cyclades Islands.