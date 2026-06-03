VESSEL REVIEW | Goto – Japan Coast Guard's new large patrol vessel with C&C and disaster response functions

The Japan Coast Guard recently took delivery of a new patrol vessel built locally by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Goto (ごとう) is the fifth vessel in the Miyako-class, which was built to perform missions including maritime border surveillance; environmental protection; humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR); command and control (C&C); firefighting; and search and rescue. Three earlier vessels including class lead ship Miyako (みやこ) were built by MHI while Yaeyama (やえやま), the third ship, was constructed by Japan Marine United.

The Miyako-class was developed to be long-ranged complements to the coast guard’s Shikishima-class patrol vessels.