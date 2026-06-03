Goto
GotoMitsubishi Heavy Industries
Coast Guard

VESSEL REVIEW | Goto – Japan Coast Guard's new large patrol vessel with C&C and disaster response functions

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The Japan Coast Guard recently took delivery of a new patrol vessel built locally by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Goto (ごとう) is the fifth vessel in the Miyako-class, which was built to perform missions including maritime border surveillance; environmental protection; humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR); command and control (C&C); firefighting; and search and rescue. Three earlier vessels including class lead ship Miyako (みやこ) were built by MHI while Yaeyama (やえやま), the third ship, was constructed by Japan Marine United.

The Miyako-class was developed to be long-ranged complements to the coast guard’s Shikishima-class patrol vessels.

Propulsion optimised for fast transits and long-endurance missions

Goto
GotoMitsubishi Heavy Industries

Named after an archipelago just off Nagasaki Prefecture, Goto has a length of 117 metres (384 feet), a beam of 14.8 metres (48.6 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,500, and four Yanmar 8EY33W diesel engines that each produce 6,000 hp (4,500 kW) and are suitable for both high-speed and low-speed navigation. The engines drive two controllable-pitch propellers to deliver speeds in excess of 25 knots.

The vessel’s main armament consists of two Bofors 40mm autocannons while a remotely operated water cannon is available for firefighting and for non-lethal dispersal. To enable it to perform C&C functions, the vessel is fitted with videoconferencing systems.

Aid transport capability coupled with comfort-enhancing accommodation

The vessel’s disaster response capability is enhanced with the incorporation of onboard spaces for housing several days’ worth of food, freshwater and other relief aid for distribution in affected areas. A stern helicopter deck is fitted, though there is no onboard space for a hangar or similar facilities.

The crews’ quarters feature noise- and vibration-damping features to ensure improved comfort during extended deployments.

Goto’s area of operations will encompass the East China Sea, particularly the waters of Nagasaki Prefecture and those surrounding the uninhabited Senkaku Islands claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan.

Goto
GotoMarineTraffic.com/Hiroshi Miyaji
Goto
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Patrol vessel
Flag: Japan
Owner: Japan Coast Guard
Builder: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan
Length overall: 117 metres (384 feet)
Beam: 14.8 metres (48.6 feet)
Gross tonnage: 3500
Main engines: 4 x Yanmar 8EY33W, each 6,000 hp (4,500 kW)
Propulsion: 2 x controllable-pitch propellers
Maximum speed: 25 knots
Armaments: 2 x Bofors 40mm autocannons
Other equipment installed: Helicopter deck
Firefighting equipment: Monitor
Operational area: East China Sea
Asia
Japan
Japan Coast Guard
East China Sea
Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Miyako class
Miyako (vessel)
Goto (vessel)
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