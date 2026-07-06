VESSEL REVIEW | Fujian Sea Patrol 333 – Chinese electric patrol boat for coastal and riverine operations
The China Maritime Safety Administration has expanded its law enforcement fleet with the recent acquisition of a patrol vessel built by Pingtan Xiongying Shipyard in Fujian province.
Fujian Sea Patrol 333 (闽海巡333; Minhaixun 333) will be operated in her namesake province, primarily in coastal areas and along the Min River. She is notable for being the first all-electric government-operated vessel to enter service in Fujian.
The newbuild has steel-aluminium construction, an LOA of 27.23 metres (89.34 feet), a beam of 5.3 metres (17 feet), and a draught of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet).
Battery propulsion permitting navigation around residential and commercial areas
A lithium iron phosphate battery pack with a rated output of 914.6 kWh drives two propellers via 90kW AC permanent magnet motors. The electric propulsion allows for continuous low-noise and reduced-emission operation along the more sensitive stretches of the Min River.
Charging of the batteries is done at night and can be completed in under five hours. A single full charge will enable the vessel to sail up to 96 kilometres (60 miles), allowing the vessel to fulfil daily patrol and enforcement requirements within her area of operations.
Demonstrator leading to development of other similar vessels
Design work on Fujian Sea Patrol 333 was undertaken by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute. The vessel was built as part of a demonstration project by the Fujian Provincial Government, the aim of which is to introduce electric-powered government vessels into service.