VESSEL REVIEW | Fujian Sea Patrol 333 – Chinese electric patrol boat for coastal and riverine operations

The China Maritime Safety Administration has expanded its law enforcement fleet with the recent acquisition of a patrol vessel built by Pingtan Xiongying Shipyard in Fujian province.

Fujian Sea Patrol 333 (闽海巡333; Minhaixun 333) will be operated in her namesake province, primarily in coastal areas and along the Min River. She is notable for being the first all-electric government-operated vessel to enter service in Fujian.

The newbuild has steel-aluminium construction, an LOA of 27.23 metres (89.34 feet), a beam of 5.3 metres (17 feet), and a draught of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet).