VESSEL REVIEW | Coast Guard 036 – Rescue command and patrol vessel to be operated off China's Zhejiang province

The China Maritime Safety Administration has taken delivery of a new patrol vessel built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding.

Coast Guard 036 (海巡0736; Haixun 036) was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.

The vessel will be operated primarily in the East China Sea off Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang province, where she will perform a range of duties including maritime law enforcement patrols, navigation safety patrols, search and rescue (SAR), command and control (C&C) and removal of hazards from the water.