VESSEL REVIEW | Coast Guard 036 – Rescue command and patrol vessel to be operated off China's Zhejiang province
The China Maritime Safety Administration has taken delivery of a new patrol vessel built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding.
Coast Guard 036 (海巡0736; Haixun 036) was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.
The vessel will be operated primarily in the East China Sea off Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang province, where she will perform a range of duties including maritime law enforcement patrols, navigation safety patrols, search and rescue (SAR), command and control (C&C) and removal of hazards from the water.
Capable of fast transits and extended-duration missions
The newbuild has a composite steel and aluminium deep V hull, an LOA of 69.65 metres (3.28 feet), a beam of 8.7 metres (29 feet), a draught of only 2.43 metres (7.97 feet), a depth of five metres (16 feet), and a gross tonnage of 779. Her shallow draught will allow her to access a broader range of nearshore zones.
Four MTU 16V4000M93 main engines will deliver a top speed of 31 knots, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and a range of 2,500 nautical miles, making her suitable for sustained patrols and other missions of extended duration. Two interceptors fitted at the stern help maintain attitude even during fast transits.
The vessel was built to be able to withstand Beaufort Force 10 conditions characterised by wind speeds of between 48 and 55 knots. She is also certified to operate more than 50 nautical miles from the coast, allowing for safe navigation in Chinese offshore waters.
Comprehensive electronics suite for emergency response
The vessel features a stern take-off and landing platform for a rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicle to help expand her surveillance capability. Space is also available for a small fast boat for SAR missions.
Her electronics meanwhile include an electro-optical camera, satellite communications equipment, navigation sensors, and a Yagena Technology intelligent operating system.
The latter consists of various systems for SAR C&C, vessel management, technical status monitoring, 4G/5G wireless communication, video conferencing, and video surveillance.