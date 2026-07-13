VESSEL REVIEW | CG-320003 – Response boat and interceptor demonstrator delivered to US Coast Guard
Metal Shark Boats of Jeanerette, Louisiana, has delivered its response boat small (RBS) III demonstrator to the US Coast Guard, completing development and delivery within months of the awarding of the contract.
As the designer and builder of the US Coast Guard's current RBS fleet, Metal Shark was one of four companies selected by the coast guard in January 2026 to provide prototype platforms under the service's RBS III demonstration program.
The demonstrator, which has been given the designation CG-320003, is now undergoing evaluation and testing by the coast guard in Charleston, South Carolina. Metal Shark said testing of the boat will inform the coast guard as it outlines the requirements for its future response boats.
Variant of an existing interceptor RIB series
The RBS III demonstrator is based on a Metal Shark 29-foot (8.8-metre) interceptor with a welded aluminium hull but has been configured specifically for the US Coast Guard’s response mission with a focus on performance, control, crew comfort and effectiveness, and safety.
Metal Shark said the boat was developed to be capable of withstanding harsh environments, with a hull that is quick to plane and can deliver nimble handling and a smooth ride.
Key features of the RBS III include: a patented "stepped-V ventilated tunnel” running surface by Michael Peters Yacht Design, delivering improved speed, handling and seakeeping; twin Mercury Verado 300hp (220kW) outboard engines with joystick docking control; a Seakeeper active ride control system; a Savox communication system with a six-station wireless intercom; Starlink onboard connectivity; and an advanced lithium-powered HVAC system delivering all-day cooling without generator or seawater cooling.
Layout offering enhanced visibility, safety and crew interaction
The vessel’s enclosed pilothouse has a reversed-raked windscreen, which offers optimised visibility (by reducing heat load and glare) and ergonomics in addition to reducing the need for wipers during periods of marginal weather.
Forward sliding glass doors by Advantec enable improved access, easier visual and verbal communication between crewmembers, and greater mission flexibility.
Wide port and starboard non-skid walkways and a flat cockpit floor running from bow to stern afford easy access for crews. Integrated port and starboard dive reliefs can accommodate a three-step removable dive ladder to facilitate boarding and recovery operations.
The boat’s custom urethane-sheathed foam-filled collar was supplied by Wing Inflatables. The electronics meanwhile include a Raymarine radar and a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera.