US, Norwegian coast guards conclude interoperability exercise in North Atlantic

The US Coast Guard has successfully completed a major interoperability exercise conducted by the crews of the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Stone and the Norwegian Coast Guard Jan Mayen-class patrol vessel NoCGV Hopen.

The exercise, part of Operation Arctic Cohesion (OAC) 2026, took place from July 8 to 15 off the coast of New England and ashore in Newport, Rhode Island.

During the exercise, the crews of Stone and Hopen focused on building familiarity, strengthening coordinated response, and improving seamanship. Highlights of the event included crew exchanges to share best practices, joint underway training, and discussions on Arctic coast guard operations.