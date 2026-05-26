US, Japan, and Canada team up for maritime rescue exercise

The US Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Canadian Coast Guard conducted a trilateral search and rescue exercise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Victoria, British Columbia, on May 21.

The joint operation aimed to enhance communication, coordination, and interoperability amongst the three nations during complex maritime emergencies.

To test communication and search pattern execution, crews responded to a simulated sailing vessel in distress and performed the safe transfer of personnel between international vessels. This drill required unified maneuvers to locate, recover, and transport mock casualties.