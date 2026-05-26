US, Japan, and Canada team up for maritime rescue exercise

The US Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Canadian Coast Guard conducted a trilateral search and rescue exercise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Victoria, British Columbia, on May 21.
The joint operation aimed to enhance communication, coordination, and interoperability amongst the three nations during complex maritime emergencies.
To test communication and search pattern execution, crews responded to a simulated sailing vessel in distress and performed the safe transfer of personnel between international vessels. This drill required unified maneuvers to locate, recover, and transport mock casualties.
Working alongside the Japan Coast Guard training vessel Itsukushima, US and Canadian personnel worked with future Japanese coast guard officers to exchange best practices. This initiative was designed to strengthen the longstanding maritime partnership between the three Pacific Rim countries, the coast guard stated.
The US Coast Guard deployed the cutter Osprey, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, and a 45-foot (14-metre) response boat-medium from Port Angeles.
Canadian participation included the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria, the motor lifeboat Cape Calvert, and the ships Tanu and Legacy, operating alongside the Japan Coast Guard vessel Itsukushima.