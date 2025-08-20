US Coast Guard, US Navy seize nearly 600 kg of cocaine in Eastern Pacific Ocean

A US Coast Guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET), embarked aboard the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson interdicted a suspected drug smuggling vessel and seized approximately 1,296 pounds (587.9 kg) of cocaine in international waters on August 11, the US Navy confirmed earlier this week via a press release.

Sampson, operating in a known drug trafficking corridor, identified a suspicious vessel exhibiting telltale indicators of smuggling, including excessive fuel barrels and packaged cargo visible on deck.