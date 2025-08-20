US Coast Guard, US Navy seize nearly 600 kg of cocaine in Eastern Pacific Ocean
A US Coast Guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET), embarked aboard the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson interdicted a suspected drug smuggling vessel and seized approximately 1,296 pounds (587.9 kg) of cocaine in international waters on August 11, the US Navy confirmed earlier this week via a press release.
Sampson, operating in a known drug trafficking corridor, identified a suspicious vessel exhibiting telltale indicators of smuggling, including excessive fuel barrels and packaged cargo visible on deck.
Upon receiving authorisation, the destroyer launched an Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter as well as a rigid inflatable boat to intercept.
The suspect vessel attempted to flee and began jettisoning packages overboard.
After warning shots failed to compel compliance, the helicopter crew, under coast guard direction, employed disabling fire, successfully halting the vessel without injury.
Two boarding teams, including members from LEDET 105, conducted a non-compliant boarding and recovered 12 bales of suspected narcotics. Field tests confirmed the presence of cocaine, and two individuals were taken into custody.
Due to deteriorating seaworthiness and heavy seas, the vessel began taking on water and was deemed unsafe to tow. The suspects were transferred to Sampson, and the vessel was left to sink to mitigate navigational hazards.
The interdiction was conducted under international law and a bilateral agreement with Ecuador. Upon mission completion, tactical control of Sampson returned to the US Third Fleet.
Sampson is employed under US Northern Command’s maritime homeland defence authorities with a coast guard LEDET embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity. US Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities at the southern border.