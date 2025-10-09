US Coast Guard, US Navy interdict 14 illegal aliens southeast of Catalina Island, California

A US Coast Guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET) embarked aboard the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson interdicted 14 aliens aboard a 33-foot (10-metre) sport fishing vessel approximately 18 miles (29 kilometres) southeast of Catalina Island, California, on the morning (local time) of Sunday, October 5.

Watchstanders at the Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operation Center (JHOC) received notification of a vessel crossing north of the maritime boundary line operating with no navigation lights.