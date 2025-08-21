US Coast Guard updates safety zones and draught restrictions following explosion on ship in Baltimore Harbor
The US Coast Guard is continuing its response to the explosion incident involving the bulk carrier W-Sapphire in the Chesapeake Bay with updated measures in place to ensure the safety of personnel, vessels, and the marine environment.
The response was initiated after the 751-foot (229-metre) ship suffered an onboard explosion while in Baltimore Harbor in Maryland on Monday, August 18.
The coast guard established a 2,000-yard (1,800-metre) safety zone around the incident location, spanning from the Francis Scott Key Bridge to Brewerton Angle Channel LB “14”.
The fire aboard the ship was eventually extinguished. However, a hatch detached during the explosion and entered the water.
After the hatch location was identified, the coast guard ordered the discontinuation of the 2,000-yard safety zone. An intermittent safety zone has been activated for all navigable waters within a 500-yard (460-metre) radius of the hatch cover at position 39.20865° N, 76.52017° W to permit dive and salvage operations.
A 500-yard safety zone remains in effect around the vessel, which is anchored at position 39.02333° N, 76.36833° W. Mariners are advised to avoid this area.
A draught restriction has been established for vessels transiting within a 500-yard radius of the detached hatch cover. Vessels are restricted to a maximum navigational draught of 46.6 feet (14.2 metres) due to the depth of 49.7 feet (15.1 metres) at mean lower low water.