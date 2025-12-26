US Coast Guard to restore full operations at Station Pascagoula
The US Coast Guard has announced that Station Pascagoula in Mississippi will return to full response operations. This change is scheduled to take place in conjunction with assignment year 2026.
Station Pascagoula was placed on scheduled mission operations in 2023 following workforce shortages. The unit will transition back to full operational capabilities and readiness as staffing levels recover.
Acting Commandant Admiral Kevin E. Lunday stated that "strong" recruiting performance has allowed for the restoration of the unit.
The station is located near the Port of Pascagoula, which the agency noted has a reported $18 billion economic impact on the region.
According to the US Coast Guard, the station contributes to the control of the southern maritime border through the deterrence and interdiction of illegal migration and illicit trafficking. It also provides security for the Port of Pascagoula against physical and cyber threats.
The agency said the restoration of full capacity is intended to ensure sustained readiness for search and rescue emergencies and natural disasters. It added that this move aligns with the national strategy for maritime security and the facilitation of commerce.