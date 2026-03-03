US Coast Guard takes delivery of fast response cutter Vincent Danz

The US Coast Guard has taken delivery of its 62nd Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana.

As with her earlier sisters, the future USCGC Vincent Danz has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.