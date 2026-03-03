US Coast Guard takes delivery of fast response cutter Vincent Danz

The US Coast Guard has taken delivery of its 62nd Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana.
As with her earlier sisters, the future USCGC Vincent Danz has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.
Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.
The future Vincent Danz will be the fourth FRC to be homeported to Guam.
The cutter honours Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Danz, a coast guard reservist and full-time police officer who perished while responding to a request to evacuate people from the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York City.
The Sentinel-class cutters are designed for multiple missions including drug and migrant interdiction, ports, waterways and coastal security, fishery patrols, and search and rescue.