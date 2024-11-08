US Coast Guard takes delivery of fast response cutter John Witherspoon

The cutter will be homeported in Kodiak, Alaska. This vessel is the fourth FRC to join the fleet in Alaskan waters, reinforcing maritime security and bolstering the coast guard’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats and protect vital infrastructure.

As with its earlier sisters, the future John Witherspoon has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.