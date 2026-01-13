US Coast Guard selects builders for response boat–small demonstrators

The US Coast Guard recently awarded four contracts to acquire new demonstration boats that will be used to develop and validate performance requirements, assess industry capabilities, and gather information about the marketplace.
The coast guard will then use the information captured from operation of the boats to inform development of future boat acquisitions.
The contracts were awarded to: Birdon America of Denver, Colorado; Metal Shark Boats of Jeanerette, Louisiana; Inventech Marine Solutions of Bremerton, Washington; and Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington. The total combined value of the four contracts is approximately US$3.6 million.
Each contractor has been given three months to deliver one response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator boat possessing design and performance characteristics that will closely align with US Coast Guard mission needs and requirements.
The boats will range in length from approximately 29 to 37 feet (8.8 to 11 metres) and each will be powered by twin outboard engines producing up to 600 hp (450 kW).
The US Coast Guard currently operates RB-S vessels in 25-foot (7.6-metre) and 29-foot variants.