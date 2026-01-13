US Coast Guard selects builders for response boat–small demonstrators

The US Coast Guard recently awarded four contracts to acquire new demonstration boats that will be used to develop and validate performance requirements, assess industry capabilities, and gather information about the marketplace.

The coast guard will then use the information captured from operation of the boats to inform development of future boat acquisitions.

The contracts were awarded to: Birdon America of Denver, Colorado; Metal Shark Boats of Jeanerette, Louisiana; Inventech Marine Solutions of Bremerton, Washington; and Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington. The total combined value of the four contracts is approximately US$3.6 million.