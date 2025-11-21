US Coast Guard responds to vessel grounding in US Virgin Islands

A US Coast Guard Boat Forces US Virgin Islands 33-foot (10-metre) special purpose craft surface unit responded to a vessel grounding in the vicinity of Christmas Cove, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, on Thursday, November 20.

Sector San Juan Rescue-Subcenter watchstanders received a VHF channel 16 marine radio communication at 08:00 local time on Thursday from the sailing vessel Starlight reporting having a visual of the recreational vessel Cool Change, a 42-foot (13-metre) catamaran, which appeared to be aground and partially submerged.