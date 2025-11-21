US Coast Guard responds to vessel grounding in US Virgin Islands

A US Coast Guard Boat Forces US Virgin Islands 33-foot (10-metre) special purpose craft surface unit responded to a vessel grounding in the vicinity of Christmas Cove, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, on Thursday, November 20.
Sector San Juan Rescue-Subcenter watchstanders received a VHF channel 16 marine radio communication at 08:00 local time on Thursday from the sailing vessel Starlight reporting having a visual of the recreational vessel Cool Change, a 42-foot (13-metre) catamaran, which appeared to be aground and partially submerged.
Cool Change's captain, the sole occupant on board, was assisted by the recreational vessel Aquarius. No injuries were reported in this case.
Once on scene, the Boat Forces Unit crew confirmed the vessel Cool Change has remained hard aground, partially submerged, and had sustained major damage to the port bow. They also reported sheening in the water around the vessel covering an area of approximately 100 by 50 yards (90 by 45 yards).
The vessel operator reported that the fuel tanks had approximately 260 combined gallons (980 litres) of diesel fuel on board.
The Boat Forces Unit crew embarked the captain of Cool Change, who was then transferred to a nearby ferry.
Sector San Juan Incident Management Division personnel have been coordinating with the responsible party/vessel representative, who is planning arrangements to contract a vessel salvor to address the pollution threat and vessel removal.