US Coast Guard repatriates 66 illegal migrants following interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Heriberto Hernandez have repatriated 66 aliens to the San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters off Puerto Rico.

The repatriated aliens were transferred to awaiting Dominican Republic Navy authorities. The aliens include 48 individuals (41 men and seven women) who claimed to be of Dominican Republic nationality; 16 individuals (13 men and three women), who claimed to be Haitian and two men who claimed to be Romanian.

No minors were identified in this case.