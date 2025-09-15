US Coast Guard repatriates 66 illegal migrants following interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Heriberto Hernandez have repatriated 66 aliens to the San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters off Puerto Rico.
The repatriated aliens were transferred to awaiting Dominican Republic Navy authorities. The aliens include 48 individuals (41 men and seven women) who claimed to be of Dominican Republic nationality; 16 individuals (13 men and three women), who claimed to be Haitian and two men who claimed to be Romanian.
No minors were identified in this case.
The interdiction occurred on the morning (local time) of Tuesday, September 9, after a US Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch crew on a routine patrol detected a makeshift vessel in waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted Heriberto Hernandez to respond. Once on scene, the crew deployed the cutter’s small boat, which stopped the suspect vessel.
Following the interdiction, the crew safely disembarked all 66 migrants.
Captain Luis J. Rodríguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Commander, said that that coast guard will continue to patrol the Mona Passage to detect and deter irregular, unlawful migration and save lives.
Once aboard a US Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided with food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.