US Coast Guard repatriates 60 illegal aliens to Dominican Republic following unlawful migration voyage interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Thetis repatriated 60 aliens to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday, March 30, following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The repatriated aliens were transferred to Dominican Republic Navy authorities. The aliens included 43 men and 11 women who claimed Haitian nationality and five other men and one woman who claimed Dominican Republic nationality. No minors were identified in this case.

The interdiction occurred on the afternoon (local time) of Friday, March 27, after a US Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch multi-role enforcement aircraft crew on a routine patrol detected a makeshift vessel, approximately 50 nautical miles from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.