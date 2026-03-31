US Coast Guard repatriates 60 illegal aliens to Dominican Republic following unlawful migration voyage interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Thetis repatriated 60 aliens to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday, March 30, following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
The repatriated aliens were transferred to Dominican Republic Navy authorities. The aliens included 43 men and 11 women who claimed Haitian nationality and five other men and one woman who claimed Dominican Republic nationality. No minors were identified in this case.
The interdiction occurred on the afternoon (local time) of Friday, March 27, after a US Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch multi-role enforcement aircraft crew on a routine patrol detected a makeshift vessel, approximately 50 nautical miles from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted Thetis and launched an Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to respond. Once on-scene, Thetis deployed her over the horizon small boat, whose crew took positive control of the suspect vessel.
Following the interdiction, the Thetis crew safely embarked all the illegal migrants.
"To those thinking of taking part in an unlawful migration voyage, don’t take to the sea!" warned Commander Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response. "These voyages most often involve unseaworthy and grossly overloaded makeshift vessels with no life-saving equipment. They are highly unstable and could capsize without warning killing everyone on board.
"Individuals taking part in these voyages should also realise they may be subject to criminal prosecution and or repatriated to their country of origin or departure."