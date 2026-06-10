US Coast Guard repatriates 32 illegal aliens following vessel interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 32 aliens to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel at sea on Sunday, June 7, following the interdiction of a makeshift vessel near Desecheo, Puerto Rico.
The coast guard said this interdiction is part of the efforts of the Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region to combat human smuggling and deter unlawful maritime migration.
Sector San Juan watchstanders received a report from the aircrew of a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) aircraft of a grossly overloaded 20- to 30-foot (six- to nine-metre) makeshift vessel off Desecheo, Puerto Rico. With assistance from the CBP aircrew, the crew of Heriberto Hernandez interdicted the suspect vessel.
Following the interdiction, the crew safely embarked 36 Dominican Republic, three Haitian and one Uzbek nationals.
Commander Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response, warned that illegal migration voyages are extremely dangerous and most often involve grossly overloaded and unseaworthy vessels that take on water and have no lifesaving equipment. Those caught taking part in an unlawful voyage could face possible prosecution or be repatriated to their country of origin or country from where the voyage originated.