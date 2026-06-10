US Coast Guard repatriates 32 illegal aliens following vessel interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 32 aliens to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel at sea on Sunday, June 7, following the interdiction of a makeshift vessel near Desecheo, Puerto Rico.

The coast guard said this interdiction is part of the efforts of the Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region to combat human smuggling and deter unlawful maritime migration.

Sector San Juan watchstanders received a report from the aircrew of a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) aircraft of a grossly overloaded 20- to 30-foot (six- to nine-metre) makeshift vessel off Desecheo, Puerto Rico. With assistance from the CBP aircrew, the crew of Heriberto Hernandez interdicted the suspect vessel.