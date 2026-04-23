US Coast Guard repatriates 21 illegal aliens to Dominican Republic following migrant vessel interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Joseph Tezanos repatriated 21 illegal aliens to the Dominican Republic earlier this week following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
One other interdicted migrant was found to have an active Puerto Rico Police arrest warrant and remains in custody.
The repatriated migrants were transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel on the afternoon (local time) of Monday, April 20. No minors were reported in this case.
The interdiction occurred on the night of Sunday, April 19, after a US Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch multi-role enforcement aircraft crew on a routine patrol detected a makeshift vessel in international waters off Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted Tezanos to the area. Once on-scene, the coast guard crew deployed the cutter’s small boat and stopped the suspect vessel.
Following the interdiction, Tezanos' crew safely embarked 18 men and two women, all of whom claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, and two other men who claimed to be of Haitian nationality.