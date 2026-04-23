US Coast Guard repatriates 21 illegal aliens to Dominican Republic following migrant vessel interdiction off Puerto Rico

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Joseph Tezanos repatriated 21 illegal aliens to the Dominican Republic earlier this week following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

One other interdicted migrant was found to have an active Puerto Rico Police arrest warrant and remains in custody.

The repatriated migrants were transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel on the afternoon (local time) of Monday, April 20. No minors were reported in this case.