US Coast Guard, partners seize and offload over $13m in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Personnel from the US Coast Guard and partner agencies offload drugs seized off Camuy, Puerto Rico, February 13, 2026. Coast guard law enforcement crews disrupted a drug trafficking go-fast vessel and seized US$13.3 million worth of narcotics.
The US Coast Guard and partners with Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region disrupted a drug trafficking go-fast vessel and seized 29 bales of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico on February 13.

The seized contraband weighed a combined 2,083 pounds (945 kg) worth an estimated US$13.3 million. No apprehensions were reported.

Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation into the case.

During a routine patrol on Friday night (local time), the air crew of a US Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft sighted a panga-style, go-fast vessel carrying multiple bales and fuel containers approximately 100 nautical miles north of Camuy, Puerto Rico.

Sector San Juan Command Center diverted the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Joseph Napier to interdict the suspect vessel and coordinated with Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan region partners, including Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, Ramey Sector Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations.

As Napier approached, the suspected smugglers began evasive manoeuvres before jettisoning their cargo overboard and fleeing.

The crew of Napier recovered 29 bales, which later tested positive for cocaine.

US Border Patrol agents subsequently located the abandoned go-fast vessel ashore near Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The seized drugs were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations agents in San Juan.

