US Coast Guard, partners interdict 240 illegal aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands

The US Coast Guard, US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) surface and air units interdicted a vessel carrying 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday, May 31.
Coast Guard Southeast District command centre watchstanders received a report of an unlawful migrant voyage involving an overloaded vessel taking on water, 15 miles (24 kilometres) south of the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew, which assisted in guiding two RTCIPF and Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment marine units to the scene.
RTCIPF marine units arrived on scene with the vessel, placed it in tow, and TCI Border Force took custody of the vessel and its occupants, reported to be 240 individuals claiming Haitian nationality.
"We strongly advise anyone considering participating in an unlawful maritime migration attempt to reconsider," said Lieutenant Chelsea Garcia, Coast Guard Deputy Director of Operations Bahamas Turks and Caicos. "These journeys are extremely hazardous, frequently involving severely overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels that are often taking on water and lack basic life-saving equipment.
"We encourage all individuals to pursue safe, legal, and orderly avenues for migration rather than risking their lives at sea."