US Coast Guard, partners conclude Operation Ika Moana in Samoa

The US Coast Guard has concluded participation in Operation Ika Moana, a maritime surveillance initiative hosted by the Samoan Police Maritime Wing in conjunction with the Pacific Maritime Security Program in Apia, Samoa.

The exercise included representatives from Tuvalu, Kiribati, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, and the Cook Islands. Partners from Timor-Leste, Palau, Nauru, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands also observed the operation.