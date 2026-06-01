US Coast Guard, partners apprehend eight stowaways in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico

A US Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew and Homeland Security Task Force San Juan Region partner agencies apprehended eight stowaways in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, on May 22, 2026, the coast guard confirmed in a press release on Thursday, May 28.

The apprehended stowaways included four Chinese and four Dominican Republic nationals, who were transferred to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Juan Field Office personnel for further processing.

Sector San Juan watchstanders received an initial report from the CBP Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center stating a visual detection of possible stowaways aboard the inbound barge Charlotte Bridge as it was being towed by the tug Southern Dawn.