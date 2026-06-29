US Coast Guard offloads over $63m in drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Bear offloaded approximately 7,720 pounds (3,500 kg) of cocaine and 4,000 pounds (1,800 kg) of marijuana worth more than US$63 million at Port Everglades, Florida, on Friday, June 26.

The seized contraband was the result of three interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

On June 11, Bear’s crew detected a go-fast vessel, and the embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew employed airborne use-of-force tactics. Bear’s boarding team interdicted and boarded the vessel, seizing approximately 4,000 pounds of marijuana.