US Coast Guard offloads over $63m in drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Bear offloaded approximately 7,720 pounds (3,500 kg) of cocaine and 4,000 pounds (1,800 kg) of marijuana worth more than US$63 million at Port Everglades, Florida, on Friday, June 26.
The seized contraband was the result of three interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
On June 11, Bear’s crew detected a go-fast vessel, and the embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew employed airborne use-of-force tactics. Bear’s boarding team interdicted and boarded the vessel, seizing approximately 4,000 pounds of marijuana.
On June 12, Bear’s crew detected two go-fast vessels, and the embarked HITRON aircrew employed airborne use-of-force tactics to stop both vessels. Bear’s boarding teams interdicted and boarded the vessels, seizing approximately 7,660 pounds (3,470 kg) of cocaine.
On June 13, Bear’s crew recovered a bale in the Eastern Pacific Ocean containing approximately 60 pounds (27 kg) of cocaine.
US Southern Command's Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S) and Coast Guard Southwest District watchstanders were also involved in the interdiction operations.
JIATF-S based in Key West conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs.
Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the US Coast Guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension.
Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the US Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard’s Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California.