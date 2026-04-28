US Coast Guard offloads over $53m in drugs interdicted from Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Seas

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Escanaba offloaded approximately 7,050 pounds (3,200 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$53 million at Port Everglades, Florida, on Monday, April 27.

The coast guard said the seized contraband was the result of one interdiction in the Caribbean Sea and one interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

In addition to Escnaba, assets and crew that were involved in the successful interdiction operations include the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), and watchstanders at Coast Guard Southeast and Southwest District.