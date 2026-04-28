Coast Guard

US Coast Guard offloads over $53m in drugs interdicted from Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Seas

Bales of illegal narcotics are placed on pallets by crewmembers aboard the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Escanaba during a drug offload of 7,050 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades, Florida, April 27, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of one interdiction in the Caribbean Sea and one interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean worth an estimated US$53 million.
Bales of illegal narcotics are placed on pallets by crewmembers aboard the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Escanaba during a drug offload of 7,050 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades, Florida, April 27, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of one interdiction in the Caribbean Sea and one interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean worth an estimated US$53 million.US Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2rd Class Eric Rodriguez
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The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Escanaba offloaded approximately 7,050 pounds (3,200 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$53 million at Port Everglades, Florida, on Monday, April 27.

The coast guard said the seized contraband was the result of one interdiction in the Caribbean Sea and one interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

In addition to Escnaba, assets and crew that were involved in the successful interdiction operations include the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), and watchstanders at Coast Guard Southeast and Southwest District.

JIATF-S, in Key West, conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once an interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the US Coast Guard for the interdiction and apprehension phases.

Interdictions in the Caribbean Sea are performed by members of the coast guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard Southeast District, headquartered in Miami. Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the coast guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California.

North America
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Medium Endurance Cutter
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