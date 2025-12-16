US Coast Guard offloads over $200m in drugs in San Diego

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Active offloaded approximately 27,551 pounds (12,500 kg) of cocaine, with an estimated value of US$203.9 million, in San Diego on Monday, December 15.
The coast guard said this offload resulted from three separate interdictions of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. Two of the three interdictions were conducted by Active's crew and one was by the crew of the national security cutter USCGC Munro.
The interdictions were conducted as part of Operation Pacific Viper, a coast guard surge effort aimed at disrupting transnational criminal organisations and reducing the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States. The coast guard said these operations play a key role in protecting US communities from the effects of cocaine and synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl.
From the time of Operation Pacific Viper's inception in August 2025, the coast guard and its partners have seized more than 75 tons of cocaine in over numerous interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.