US Coast Guard offloads over $200m in drugs in San Diego

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Active offloaded approximately 27,551 pounds (12,500 kg) of cocaine, with an estimated value of US$203.9 million, in San Diego on Monday, December 15.

The coast guard said this offload resulted from three separate interdictions of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. Two of the three interdictions were conducted by Active's crew and one was by the crew of the national security cutter USCGC Munro.