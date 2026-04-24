US Coast Guard offloads over $19.3m in drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter (WMEC) USCGC Resolute crew offloaded approximately 2,570 pounds (1,170 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$19.3 million and transferred six suspected drug smugglers to federal authorities at Base Miami Beach on Thursday, April 23.

The seized contraband was the result of three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crew of the coast guard WMEC USCGC Tahoma and the crew of the US Navy Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Billings with an embarked coast guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET).

Other assets and crews that were involved in the interdiction operations include Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron; Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, LEDET 405; Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S); and Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders.