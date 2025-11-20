US Coast Guard offloads more than $360m in illegal drugs seized in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Stone offloaded approximately 49,010 pounds (22,230 kg) of illicit narcotics worth more than US$362 million at Port Everglades in Florida on Wednesday, November 19.
The coast guard said this offload marks the most amount of cocaine seized by a single cutter in one patrol in coast guard history.
The seized contraband was the result of 15 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
In addition to Stone, assets and crews involved in the interdiction operations included Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron Jacksonville, US Southern Command's Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S), and watchstanders at Coast Guard Southeast District and Coast Guard Southwest District.
JIATF-S based in Key West conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the coast guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension.
Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the US Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard’s Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California.