US Coast Guard offloads $94.5m in seized narcotics in Florida

The US Coast Guard offloaded more than 12,750 pounds (5,783 kilograms) of cocaine and marijuana valued at approximately $94.5 million in Port Everglades, Florida, on Tuesday following a series of interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The drugs were seized by the crew of the 270-foot (82-metre) cutter Seneca, which was deployed in support of "Operation Pacific Viper", a counter-narcotics initiative launched in August to disrupt maritime drug trafficking from Central and South America.