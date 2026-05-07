US Coast Guard, Navy interdict suspected drug vessel off Haiti

A US Coast Guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET) deployed on the US Navy Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Billings stopped a suspected drug smuggling vessel approximately eight miles (13 kilometres) off Mole Saint-Nicolas, Haiti, on April 30.

With the permission of the Haitian Government, the LEDET boarding team’s investigation resulted in approximately 3,200 pounds (1,500 kg) of marijuana being found, worth approximately US$3.8 million, and one person was detained.

The contraband and suspected smuggler were transferred to Haitian authorities on Sunday, May 3.