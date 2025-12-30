Coast Guard

US Coast Guard interdicts two stowaways aboard barge in Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew rescues two individuals after they jumped from the barge, Charlotte Bridge, while it was being towed into San Juan Harbor by the tugboat, Southern Dawn, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 29, 2025.
A US Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew rescued two individuals on Sunday after they jumped from a barge into the water.

The incident occurred as the vessel was transiting San Juan Harbour in an attempt by the individuals to evade law enforcement.

Both people were brought safely to shore and taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations personnel.

The rescue took place at approximately 10:00 after the individuals jumped from the barge, Charlotte Bridge.

At the time of the incident, the Charlotte Bridge was being towed into the harbour by the tugboat, Southern Dawn. A coast guard crew escorted the tugboat and barge safely to their berth following the rescue.

Sector San Juan watchstanders had received an initial notification from the crew of the Southern Dawn, who suspected that at least two unauthorised individuals were hidden aboard.

In response, a small boat crew was launched to prepare for the possibility of the individuals entering the water.

Commander Matt Romano, response department head for Sector San Juan, highlighted the danger for stowaways boarding or jumping from moving barges. He noted that the coordination between the coast guard and partner agencies prevented a tragic incident.

Once the vessels arrived pier side, a boarding team conducted a security sweep to ensure no additional unauthorised individuals remained aboard. This team included personnel from the US Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the Puerto Rico Police Department.

