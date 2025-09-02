US Coast Guard interdicts six illegal migrants offshore Dana Point
A US Coast Guard (USCG) boat crew has interdicted six individuals aboard a pleasure craft approximately ten miles offshore Dana Point, California. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, August 30, 2025.
According to a press release from US Coast Guard Pacific Southwest, the crew, aboard a 45-foot (13.7-metre) Response Boat-Medium, discovered the individuals at approximately 16:30 while on patrol. The crew, attached to Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, reported the event to the Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Command Center.
Of the six individuals, one claimed Guatemalan nationality and five claimed Mexican nationality. The coast guard said the group was aboard a 22-foot (6.7-metre) pleasure craft that was found in US waters.
The coast guard crew transported all six people to Dana Point, where they were transferred to another Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agency. The USCG said the interdiction is part of its ongoing efforts to prevent illegal maritime activities, including human smuggling, within US coastal waters.