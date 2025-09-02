US Coast Guard interdicts six illegal migrants offshore Dana Point

A US Coast Guard (USCG) boat crew has interdicted six individuals aboard a pleasure craft approximately ten miles offshore Dana Point, California. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, August 30, 2025.

According to a press release from US Coast Guard Pacific Southwest, the crew, aboard a 45-foot (13.7-metre) Response Boat-Medium, discovered the individuals at approximately 16:30 while on patrol. The crew, attached to Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, reported the event to the Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Command Center.