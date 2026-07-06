US Coast Guard interdicts 11 illegal aliens near Point Loma, California

The US Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu boarding team interdicted 11 suspected aliens aboard a 20-foot (six-metre) vessel approximately two miles (three kilometres) south of Point Loma, California, on Saturday, July 4.

At 22:45 local time, the crew of the coast guard Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Haddock observed an unidentified vessel by radar and notified watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center, who then diverted the MSST boarding team to intercept and Coast Guard Station San Diego to assist.

The coast guard said the MSST boarding team members identified a 20-foot vessel and gained compliance without escalated use of force.