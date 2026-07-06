US Coast Guard interdicts 11 illegal aliens near Point Loma, California

The US Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu boarding team interdicted 11 suspected aliens aboard a 20-foot (six-metre) vessel approximately two miles (three kilometres) south of Point Loma, California, on Saturday, July 4.
At 22:45 local time, the crew of the coast guard Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Haddock observed an unidentified vessel by radar and notified watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center, who then diverted the MSST boarding team to intercept and Coast Guard Station San Diego to assist.
The coast guard said the MSST boarding team members identified a 20-foot vessel and gained compliance without escalated use of force.
During the boarding, 11 adult males claiming Mexican nationality were detained by the MSST boarding team.
While the boat crew from Coast Guard Station San Diego was en route to assist, the 20-foot vessel was observed to be slowly taking on water and starting to sink.
A bilge pump was deployed but could not keep up with the rate of water ingress, resulting in a coast guard member and four individuals entering the water. Coast Guard Station San Diego arrived on scene and recovered all persons from the water.
No injuries or loss of equipment were reported, and all 11 detained individuals were transported to Ballast Point and transferred to US Border Patrol agents.