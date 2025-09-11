Coast Guard

US Coast Guard exercises option for additional Sentinel-class cutters

The US Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Glen Harris, USCGC John Scheuerman, USCGC Emlen Tunnell, and USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr transit the Strait of Hormuz, August 22, 2022. At the time the photograph was taken, the cutters were deployed to the US Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.US Army/Specialist Noah Martin
The US Coast Guard has exercised a contract option with Bollinger Shipyards of Lockport, Louisiana, to fund initial construction on 10 additional Sentinel-class fast response cutters (FRCs).

The coast guard said the US$507 million option will support ongoing efforts to modernise the fleet and expand the coast guard’s global maritime mission.

The action made possible by the passage of Public Law 119-21, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, increases the total number of FRCs ordered under the current agreement from 67 to 77.

The Sentinel-class FRCs are designed for multiple missions including drug and migrant interdiction, ports, waterways and coastal security, fishery patrols, and search and rescue.

Upon completion, each cutter will have a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Armament will include a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.

North America
Bollinger Shipyards
fast response cutter
Sentinel class
US Coast Guard
United States

