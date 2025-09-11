US Coast Guard exercises option for additional Sentinel-class cutters

The action made possible by the passage of Public Law 119-21, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, increases the total number of FRCs ordered under the current agreement from 67 to 77.

The Sentinel-class FRCs are designed for multiple missions including drug and migrant interdiction, ports, waterways and coastal security, fishery patrols, and search and rescue.

Upon completion, each cutter will have a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Armament will include a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.