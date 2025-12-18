US Coast Guard establishes new division for maritime nuclear policy

The United States Coast Guard has announced the creation of the Maritime Nuclear Policy Division to oversee the integration of advanced nuclear technologies within the maritime industry.
Established within the Office of Design and Engineering Standards (CG-ENG), the new unit will serve as the primary contact for developing and implementing safety and security policies for nuclear applications in the marine transportation system.
The division is tasked with coordinating domestic and international standards through collaboration with federal agencies, international partners, and industry stakeholders.
This includes maintaining engagement with academic institutions and national laboratories to monitor advancements in modern reactor designs and maritime propulsion.
The coast guard said the initiative aligns with the service’s “Force Design 2028” plan and broader governmental efforts to revitalise the American maritime sector.
Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, stated that the division ensures the coast guard keeps pace with industry advancements while maintaining a robust security posture.
The unit will also act as a liaison for organisations advancing nuclear technology, ensuring the service retains its leadership role in managing evolving maritime infrastructure.