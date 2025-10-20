US Coast Guard deploys additional forces to Rio Grande River in Texas
The US Coast Guard has announced the deployment of additional forces to the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas, starting on October 9, 2025, to ensure operational control of the border.
The coast guard said the surge operation, known as "Operation River Wall", will bolster ongoing efforts to control, secure, and defend approximately 260 miles (418 kilometres) of the river that forms the US border in the region.
As part of the mobilisation, the coast guard is deploying additional response boats, shallow watercraft, command and control assets, and tactical teams.
The agency described this as an “unprecedented commitment” of its personnel and resources to the Rio Grande region. The operation aims to deter, interdict, and defeat illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and other threats.
Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, Acting Commandant of the US Coast Guard, stated, “Through Operation River Wall, the coast guard is controlling the US southern border along the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas.”
The coast guard noted it is leading the operations, working in coordination with US Border Patrol and the Department of War under US Northern Command.