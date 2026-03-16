US Coast Guard cutter returns to Honolulu after Oceania patrol

The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returned to its home port in Honolulu on March 15 following a 48-day patrol. Traversing more than 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 kilometres), the vessel operated in support of a multi-mission programme known as Operation Blue Pacific.
Departing in January, the cutter made port calls in Apia, Samoa, and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands. The crew also visited Pago Pago in American Samoa, Nuku’alofa in Tonga, and Kiritimati in Kiribati.
During the deployment, the William Hart crew worked alongside Pacific Island partners to conduct eight boardings of fishing vessels. One additional boarding of a foreign fishing vessel was conducted on the high seas to support the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.
While operating near Pago Pago, the crew carried out six boardings of various vessels including a cargo ship and three passenger boats. These actions were intended to secure the US maritime border and its approaches in American Samoa.
In Tonga, the US and the Kingdom of Tonga signed a new annex to a 2009 bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement.
Lt. Cmdr. Jason Helsabeck, Commanding Officer of the William Hart, noted that the patrol advanced partnerships with Pacific Island nations. The 154-foot (46.9 metres) Sentinel-class fast response cutter is the third vessel of its type to be homeported in Honolulu.