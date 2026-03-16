US Coast Guard cutter returns to Honolulu after Oceania patrol

The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returned to its home port in Honolulu on March 15 following a 48-day patrol. Traversing more than 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 kilometres), the vessel operated in support of a multi-mission programme known as Operation Blue Pacific.

Departing in January, the cutter made port calls in Apia, Samoa, and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands. The crew also visited Pago Pago in American Samoa, Nuku’alofa in Tonga, and Kiritimati in Kiribati.

During the deployment, the William Hart crew worked alongside Pacific Island partners to conduct eight boardings of fishing vessels. One additional boarding of a foreign fishing vessel was conducted on the high seas to support the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.