US Coast Guard cutter Forward offloads over $49m in drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter (WMEC) USCGC Forward offloaded approximately 6,570 pounds (2,980 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$49.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida, on Thursday, March 19.
The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean earlier this year.
On February 7, a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel, and the WMEC USCGC Spencer’s embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew employed airborne use-of-force tactics to disable the vessel. Spencer’s boarding team interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 6,435 pounds (2,919 kg) of cocaine.
On March 8, a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel, and Forward’s embarked HITRON aircrew employed airborne use-of-force tactics to disable the vessel. Forward’s crew interdicted the go-fast vessel, recovering approximately 130 pounds (59 kg) of cocaine.
The other assets and crews involved in the interdiction operations include Joint Interagency Tasks Force-South (JIATF-S) and watchstanders from the Coast Guard Southeast and Southwest Districts.
JIATF-S based in Key West conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the coast guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension.
Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the coast guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California.