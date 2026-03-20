US Coast Guard cutter Forward offloads over $49m in drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter (WMEC) USCGC Forward offloaded approximately 6,570 pounds (2,980 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$49.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida, on Thursday, March 19.

The seized contraband was the result of two interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean earlier this year.

On February 7, a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel, and the WMEC USCGC Spencer’s embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew employed airborne use-of-force tactics to disable the vessel. Spencer’s boarding team interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 6,435 pounds (2,919 kg) of cocaine.