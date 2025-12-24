US Coast Guard cutter Active returns home following counter-drug patrol; over $41m in cocaine seized

The US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Active returned to her home port of Port Angeles, Washington, on Sunday December 21, concluding a 60-day counter-narcotics deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of Operation Pacific Viper.

Active's crew of 75 coast guard personnel patrolled 10,000 nautical miles and interdicted two suspected drug-smuggling vessels, seizing more than 6,000 pounds (2,700 kg) of cocaine with an estimated street value of US$41.3 million.