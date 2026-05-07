US Coast Guard creates new special missions command to counter maritime threats

The US Coast Guard will stand up a new subordinate command called the Special Missions Command (SMC) to oversee its deployable specialised forces.

The coast guard said the command will enhance the operational effectiveness of the service in responding to a wide range of national emergencies and events as the demand for deployable specialised forces capabilities increase.

The coast fuard selected the existing Coast Guard C5I Service Center facility in Kearneysville, West Virginia, as the future site of the SMC.