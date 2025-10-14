US Coast Guard conducts mass rescues amid severe flooding in Alaska

The US Coast Guard is conducting major search and rescue operations in the Alaskan communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, which have been impacted by severe flooding. In support of the state of Alaska’s response, Coast Guard crews have successfully rescued 34 people.
Crews from Air Station Kodiak rescued 18 people in Kwigillingok and sixteen people in Kipnuk, transferring them all to safety in a stable condition. A search is ongoing for three residents of Kwigillingok who remain unaccounted for.
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew searched 76 square miles (197 square kilometres) for the missing individuals on Sunday and resumed the search on Monday morning.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is also aiding in the efforts, using unmanned aerial surveillance and providing logistics support for the aviation assets participating in the rescue operations. Relief crews and supplies are being staged in Bethel to support a multi-day response.
The coast guard said it is working closely with partner agencies, including the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska National Guard, to coordinate the ongoing rescue operations.