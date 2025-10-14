US Coast Guard conducts mass rescues amid severe flooding in Alaska

The US Coast Guard is conducting major search and rescue operations in the Alaskan communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, which have been impacted by severe flooding. In support of the state of Alaska’s response, Coast Guard crews have successfully rescued 34 people.

Crews from Air Station Kodiak rescued 18 people in Kwigillingok and sixteen people in Kipnuk, transferring them all to safety in a stable condition. A search is ongoing for three residents of Kwigillingok who remain unaccounted for.