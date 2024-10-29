US Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter Florence Finch

As with its earlier sisters, Florence Finch has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.9-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat. Armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.

The Sentinel-class cutters are designed for multiple missions including drug and migrant interdiction, ports, waterways and coastal security, fishery patrols, and search and rescue (SAR). The coast guard has ordered a total of 67 FRCs to replace the 1980s-era Island-class patrol boats.