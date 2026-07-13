US Coast Guard awards $230m contract for Charleston base facilities

The US Coast Guard has awarded a $230 million contract to Brasfield and Gorrie for new operational support facilities at its base in Charleston, South Carolina.

Awarded on June 16 by the agency's Facilities Design and Construction Centre, the infrastructure project is expected to be completed in 2030.

The contract includes constructing a 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-metre) engineering complex to house units for facilities and naval engineering, electronics support, industrial production, and boat storage.