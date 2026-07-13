US Coast Guard awards $230m contract for Charleston base facilities

The US Coast Guard has awarded a $230 million contract to Brasfield and Gorrie for new operational support facilities at its base in Charleston, South Carolina.
Awarded on June 16 by the agency's Facilities Design and Construction Centre, the infrastructure project is expected to be completed in 2030.
The contract includes constructing a 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-metre) engineering complex to house units for facilities and naval engineering, electronics support, industrial production, and boat storage.
Additionally, the builder will construct a 120,000-square-foot (11,148-square-metre) multifunctional building containing a 75-room unaccompanied personnel housing structure, a fitness centre, and a galley capable of serving 650 patrons.
A parking structure will also be built to support personnel working on vessels based at the installation. This development follows two prior contract awards earlier this year for the recapitalisation of the base's Pier Mike and the construction of a new medical and dental facility.
Combined, the three contracts represent more than $440 million in upgrades aimed at modernising the facility to support new cutters and improve conditions for the workforce.
"The strategic expansion of Base Charleston is vital to our maritime operations and national security," said Vice Admiral Jo-Ann F. Burdian, Commander, Atlantic Area.
The contracts were awarded under the National Multiple Award Construction Contract III, a Department of Homeland Security strategic sourcing vehicle. Funding is partially provided by a $25 billion investment in the US Coast Guard through the "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act.
Using this funding, the agency has already ordered over $10 billion in new assets and allocated an additional $3 billion towards depot maintenance and shore facilities. It also said it expects future expansion phases at the Charleston base to deliver further support and mission capability for regional personnel.