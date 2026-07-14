US Coast Guard apprehends 10 illegal aliens, three smugglers near Point Loma, California

The US Coast Guard apprehended 10 suspected illegal aliens and three suspected smugglers during two boarding operations near Point Loma, California, on Sunday, July 12.
At approximately 08:30 local time, Sector San Diego watchstanders received a radio transmission from the crew of the Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Sea Otter directing Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu to intercept a 34-foot (10-metre) sailing vessel crossing the Maritime Boundary Line approximately five miles (eight kilometres) southwest of Point Loma.
The MSST Honolulu boatcrew boarded the vessel and spoke with the operator, who was identified as a US citizen and claimed he was alone. During the inspection, the crew found another individual hidden below deck, prompting further investigation.
The MSST Honolulu boatcrew escorted the vessel to Ballast Point where they were joined by Imperial Beach Border Patrol and a coast guard enforcement team for a dockside boarding and K-9 sweep.
Before the K-9 sweep, the operator reported more people were hidden below deck. The vessel was reported to have two US citizens, seven suspected illegal aliens consisting of four adults and three unaccompanied minors, and suspected narcotics aboard.
All nine individuals were transferred to Imperial Beach Border Patrol at Ballast Point.
Later, at 16:50, Sector San Diego watchstanders received a radio transmission of the crew of Sea Otter directing the MSST Honolulu boatcrew to intercept a 36-foot (11-metre) sailing vessel crossing the Maritime Boundary Line one mile (1.6 kilometres) south of Point Loma.
The MSST Honolulu boatcrew interdicted the vessel and identified one operator and three passengers. A background check on the operator revealed prior smuggling convictions, prompting the MSST crew to escort the vessel to Bali Hai Pier, where Imperial Beach Border Patrol and a coast guard enforcement team joined for further investigation.
The vessel was reported to have one US citizen and three suspected illegal aliens consisting of two adults and one unaccompanied minor. All four individuals were transferred to Imperial Beach Border Patrol at Bali Hai Pier.