US Coast Guard apprehends 10 illegal aliens, three smugglers near Point Loma, California

The US Coast Guard apprehended 10 suspected illegal aliens and three suspected smugglers during two boarding operations near Point Loma, California, on Sunday, July 12.

At approximately 08:30 local time, Sector San Diego watchstanders received a radio transmission from the crew of the Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Sea Otter directing Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu to intercept a 34-foot (10-metre) sailing vessel crossing the Maritime Boundary Line approximately five miles (eight kilometres) southwest of Point Loma.

The MSST Honolulu boatcrew boarded the vessel and spoke with the operator, who was identified as a US citizen and claimed he was alone. During the inspection, the crew found another individual hidden below deck, prompting further investigation.