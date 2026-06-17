US and Philippines coast guards complete joint engagements in Guam before RIMPAC

The US Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements near Guam between June 9 and June 13, according to a statement from US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia.

The bilateral training occurred as the Philippine offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.

After arriving at Apra Harbor on June 9, the 274-foot (83.5-metre) vessel departed on June 12 before conducting a joint sail with the cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch through the US exclusive economic zone on June 13.