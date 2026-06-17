US and Philippines coast guards complete joint engagements in Guam before RIMPAC

The US Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard completed a series of joint pre-exercise engagements near Guam between June 9 and June 13, according to a statement from US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia.
The bilateral training occurred as the Philippine offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang transited toward Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.
After arriving at Apra Harbor on June 9, the 274-foot (83.5-metre) vessel departed on June 12 before conducting a joint sail with the cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch through the US exclusive economic zone on June 13.
US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia reported that the port call concluded the first leg of the transit to the exercise, which is scheduled to run near Pearl Harbor from June 22 to August 2.
During the four-day visit, personnel from both services participated in tours of the cutter USCGC Myrtle Hazard, a law enforcement display, and a mock security boarding on the USCGC Oliver Henry.
Crew members also held a small-boat demonstration in Outer Apra Harbor and engaged in bilateral sports and social events to build personal relations.
Capt. Jomark Angue, Commanding Officer of the BRP Gabriela Silang, stated, "The pre-exercise engagements in Guam were invaluable in preparing our crew for RIMPAC 2026." He added that training alongside US partners sharpened the readiness of his crew and deepened the interoperability of the alliance.