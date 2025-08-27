US and Canadian forces conduct medical evacuations from cruise ship
The US Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force conducted two separate medical evacuations from the cruise ship Ruby Princess approximately 145 nautical miles off the coast of Washington on Sunday, August 24.
Watchstanders at the US Coast Guard's Northwest District were notified on Sunday morning that two passengers on board the Ruby Princess required immediate medical evacuation. The first was a 52-year-old female passenger who had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was on life support. The second was a 99-year-old male passenger suffering from a complete esophageal obstruction.
The operation involved a coordinated response from both US and Canadian assets. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from USCG Air Station Port Angeles was launched to evacuate the 99-year-old man. The crew successfully hoisted the patient from the cruise ship and transferred him to Life Flight Network at Neah Bay, Washington.
Simultaneously, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria tasked assets from the Royal Canadian Air Force. A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from 19 Wing Comox successfully hoisted the 52-year-old woman and transported her to Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. A Canadian CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft provided aerial oversight throughout the mission.