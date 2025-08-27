US and Canadian forces conduct medical evacuations from cruise ship

The US Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force conducted two separate medical evacuations from the cruise ship Ruby Princess approximately 145 nautical miles off the coast of Washington on Sunday, August 24.

Watchstanders at the US Coast Guard's Northwest District were notified on Sunday morning that two passengers on board the Ruby Princess required immediate medical evacuation. The first was a 52-year-old female passenger who had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was on life support. The second was a 99-year-old male passenger suffering from a complete esophageal obstruction.