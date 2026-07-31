Taipei calls China Coast Guard patrols "fake law enforcement"

China's coast guard conducted patrols it described as routine law enforcement in waters east of Taiwan on Friday, angering Taipei, which condemned the move as a political operation aimed at expanding Beijing's control.

The Chinese activities off Taiwan's Pacific coast have triggered concern from some Western countries, which have warned against any unilateral change to the status quo or actions that could raise tension in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement, China's coast guard said the patrols east of Taiwan were led by one of its ships, Xiushan, and it would continue to strengthen such efforts.